× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Chicago

* The White Sox lead their all-time interleague series against the Cubs, 57-51, while the series is tied at 27 wins apiece when playing at Wrigley Field. The teams split four games last season, with each club winning twice at home.

* The White Sox on Monday will be trying to snap a nine-game losing streak, their longest since 2013. However, the Sox are 10-21 this season when playing the first game of any series. And their .323 winning percentage in such games is the lowest in MLB.

* The Cubs improved to 8-1 since the All-Star break by taking two of three games from St. Louis this weekend. The Cubs have inched percentage points ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central, returning to the top of the division for the first time since June 6.

* After going 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA through his first four starts of 2017, Miguel Gonzalez has gone 1-9 with a 6.24 ERA over 10 starts since. Gonzalez has not posted a road victory since April 18 (at the Yankees).

* Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to make his first start on Tuesday since going on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right hand in early June. Hendricks’ 4.09 ERA this season nearly doubles his mark in 2016 (2.13).

* Willson Contreras continued his power surge on Sunday when he slammed his 15th home run of the season. Through June 15, Contreras had totaled five homers, 25 RBI and a .381 slugging percentage over 57 games, but has since contributed 10 homers, 27 RBI and a .673 slugging percentage in his last 30 games.