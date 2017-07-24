Around Town celebrates National Tequila Day!

Thank you to the National Museum of Mexican Art!

 

Happy National Tequila Day!

Tequila Corralejo

http://tequilacorralejo.mx/en

 

National Museum of Mexican Art

1852 W. 19th Street, Chicago, IL 60608

312.738.1503

nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

 

Cosmoquila

2 oz Corralejo Silver

1 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Splash of cranberry juice

 

 

Esperanza Gama

Facebook: Esperanza Gama Art Gallery

    

Hector Duarte

hectorduarte.com

 

July 24th

Brujeria Dulce 

2 oz Corralejo Silver

.75 oz sorrel

.75 oz lime juice

2 muddled cucumber slices

2 dashes angostura

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurant & Taqueria

1758 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608

312.285.2710

5rabanitosdotcom.wordpress.com

 

Swirlz Cupcakes

705 W. Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

773.404.2253

swirlzcupcakesshop.com

 

Décor by Kehoe Designs

2555 S. Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60608

312.421.0030

kehoedesigns.com