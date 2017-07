CHICAGO – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Lake Shore Drive.

The crash involved four vehicles.

There were a number of injuries. One driver appeared to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/XqjztzIbuL — Gabriel Charles (@MisterTyler) July 24, 2017

Police say seven people were injured, three critically.

The victims were all taken to the hospital.

Southbound lanes and north bound lanes are closed at Lawrence.

LSD & Lawrence lanes in both directions are shut down and will be shut down for some time. Stay clear of the area until area is reopened. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 24, 2017

Delays on Lake Shore Drive reported after crash shuts down several lanes: https://t.co/MYL588OBFt pic.twitter.com/DBJh6xZViG — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 24, 2017

