× 6 killed, 35 injured in weekend violence across Chicago

CHICAGO — Six people were killed and 35 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

The most recent shooting happened after midnight.

A man driving in the 400 block of West 87th Street said he heard several loud sounds. He later realized he had been shot in the ankle.

The shooting follows dozens more, including one involving two men who were shot at 71st and Artesian on the South Side Sunday.

An 18-year-old was killed. A 59-year-old man is in serious condition.