2 charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — Two men were arrested and charged in the shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Police say Cortez Harrington and Grant Donzell are the men who traded gunfire with police after an armed robbery on Friday.

It happened at a T-Mobile store near 43rd and Ashland.

After tying up the store employees, police say the men were running out of the store with stolen merchandise when they were confronted.

They shot one officer in the leg, but her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.