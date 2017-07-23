Dear Tom,

Why are there more hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean than the Pacific?

Thanks,

Kirk Light Jr.

Hanover Park

Dear Kirk,

While Atlantic Basin storms get the most publicity because of potential impact on the U.S. mainland, there are typically more storms each season in the eastern Pacific. In an average hurricane season there are 11 named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, while the eastern Pacific logs 15. In most seasons, eastern Pacific storms form off the west coast of Mexico and travel west, affecting only the shipping lanes. Occasionally, these storms target Mexico, Hawaii and Baja California and bring heavy rain to the Southwest U.S. If the typhoons that roam the northwest Pacific and the hurricanes, east of Australia, in the southwest Pacific are added to the tropical mix, Pacific storms totally dominate.