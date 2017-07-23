× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 9:30PM CDT for all or a portion of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 527 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain across

the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding. Up to two inches of rain have already

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park,

Oak Lawn, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream,

Romeoville, Plainfield, Addison, St. Charles, Oswego, Chicago

Heights, Glen Ellyn and West Chicago.