× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for northern Illinois until 8:15PM including portions of Lake, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, DuPage, Cook and Boone Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in

the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des

Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Elmhurst,

Carpentersville, Addison, Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rolling

Meadows, Roselle, Lake Zurich, Franklin Park, Sycamore and

Wauconda.