Thunderstorms weaken and move off to the southeast this Sunday evening

Thunderstorms have weakened and moved off to the southeast into Indiana this evening leaving behind numerous wind damage, large hail and flash-flooding reports. Winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour were recorded in Bradley and Bourbonnais, power poles and trees were downed and buildings damaged, 1.50-inch diameter hail was observed in Aurora with many reports of quarter-sized (1-inch diameter) hail. Torrential rains 1.32-inches in 30 minutes in Crystal Lake, 0.91-inch in 20 minutes at Elgin, 0.94-inch in 20-minutes in Plainfield and 0.71-inch in 15 minutes in North Aurora) caused local flooding in many areas.

The cold front that triggered this storm activity is south of Interstate-80 and continuing to move southeast as storms lose the afternoon heating that was essential to their development. Cooler drier air will ride northerly winds into our area tonight and Monday.