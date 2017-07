× SUV crashes into Avondale apartment building

CHICAGO — An out of control SUV hit a row of parked cars on the Northwest Side then knocked over a light pole before slamming into an apartment building.

The crash happened late Sunday morning on Diversey Parkway, just west of the Chicago River.

The crash left a large hole and a crack in the brick building.

Passengers in the vehicle fled the scene.

Police caught up with a couple of them, but some are still at large.