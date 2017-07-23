Sunday Brunch: Breakfast burrito

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The chef from Broken English in Lincoln Park shared a recipe.

DOBLE PORK BREAKFAST BURRITO

Ingredients

Flour Tortilla 12"

Eggs 3

Milk 1/2 cup

Yukon gold potato (Cooked and diced) 1/2 cup

Queso cotija 1 teaspoon

Braised Pork Belly 2 oz

Applewood Smoked Bacon cooked 3 strips

Salt

Pepper

Butter

ASSEMBLY OF BURRITO

1) Whisk eggs with milk and season to taste, cook till fluffy, set aside.

2) Warm up cooked potato, Pork Belly and Bacon. Set aside.

3) Warm Flour Tortilla till pliable, be careful not over cook.

4) Lay Warmed Tortilla on a clean work surface, place eggs, potato, pork Belly and Bacon about 1/2 way up, sprinkle Queso Cotija and season to taste.

5) Fold over sides of Tortilla till they meet, fold bottom up and roll till tight.

6) Warm skillet with butter and place burrito with the fold down till golden brown, flip over till other side is browned.

7) slice in half and ready to serve.