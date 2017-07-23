× Strong thunderstorms moving through southeastern Will and eastern Kankakee Counties until 6:45PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND EASTERN

KANKAKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT…

At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Manteno, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Peotone, Momence, Grant

Park, Aroma Park and Sun River Terrace.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 305 and 331.