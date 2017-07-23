× Strong Thunderstorms moving through portions of Iroquois County in Illinois and Newton and Benton Counties in Indiana until 7:45PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN IROQUOIS…SOUTHWESTERN

NEWTON AND BENTON COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT/845 PM EDT/…

At 718 PM CDT/818 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sheldon to near

Gilman. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Watseka, Fowler, Kentland, Otterbein, Stockland, Dunnington,

Atkinson, Claytonville, Talbot, Templeton, Barce, Freeland Park,

Perkins, Wadena, Lochiel, Raub, Foresman, Gilman, Onarga and Milford.

Including the following interstate… I-57 between mile markers 281

and 284.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.