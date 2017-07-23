Strong thunderstorms in DeKalb and Kane Counties
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DE KALB AND
NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT…
At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Genoa, moving southeast at 30 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sycamore, Genoa, Hampshire, Maple Park, Kingston, Virgil, Pingree
Grove and Burlington.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.