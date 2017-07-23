× Strong thunderstorms in DeKalb and Kane Counties

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DE KALB AND

NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT…

At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Genoa, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sycamore, Genoa, Hampshire, Maple Park, Kingston, Virgil, Pingree

Grove and Burlington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.