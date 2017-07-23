× Stand off ends in South Shore neighborhood

Chicago, Il – A stand off with police in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning ended with a man in custody.

It began shortly before 3 a.m. with reports of a man hitting a woman and firing a gun in a building in the 6800 block of S. Cornell.

The man allegedly took the woman hostage. There are reports that a child may have also been involved.

A Chicago police swat team went inside the apartment and arrested the man.

Police haven’t released further details about the incident.