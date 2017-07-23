× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15PM CDT for portions of Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois Counties

Update 7:13PM CDT…

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds

are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Update 7:02 PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY…Warning has expired for Ford and Kankakee Counties

At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watseka, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Gilman, Clifton, Chebanse, Ashkum, Danforth and Martinton.

Update 6:50PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANKAKEE…NORTH CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHWESTERN

IROQUOIS COUNTIES…

At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Clifton, or 10 miles north of Watseka, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Gilman, Herscher, Clifton, Chebanse, Ashkum, Danforth, Martinton,

Cabery and Irwin.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

North central Ford County in east central Illinois…

Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 715 PM CDT

* At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Herscher, or

15 miles southwest of Kankakee, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Gilman, Herscher, Clifton, Chebanse, Ashkum, Danforth, Martinton,

Buckingham, Cabery and Irwin.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 283 and 305.

