Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30PM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will and Grundy Counties

Update 6:03PM CDT..

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY…

At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elwood, or 7

miles east of Channahon, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Joliet, New Lenox, Channahon, Wilmington, Manhattan, Braidwood,

Elwood, Lakewood Shores and Preston Heights.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 5:52PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY…Warning cancelled for Grundy and Kendall Counties

At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elwood, or near

Channahon, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Joliet, New Lenox, Channahon, Wilmington, Ingalls Park, Shorewood,

Manhattan, Braidwood, Elwood, Rockdale, Lakewood Shores, Crest Hill,

Preston Heights and Fairmont.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Southwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 630 PM CDT

* At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shorewood, or

near Minooka, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Plainfield, New Lenox, Channahon, Minooka, Wilmington,

Ingalls Park, Shorewood, Manhattan, Braidwood, Diamond, Elwood,

Rockdale, Lakewood Shores, Crest Hill, Preston Heights and Crystal

Lawns.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 236 and 258.

I-80 between mile markers 119 and 137.

