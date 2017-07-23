× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45PM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Countes

Update 5:44PM CDT…

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL…

SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

545 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail,

gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 5:19PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL…SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK

COUNTIES…

At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lockport,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Downers

Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen,

Lisle, Mokena, Frankfort, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Willow Springs, Ingalls

Park, Woodridge and Oak Forest.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 545 PM CDT

* At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainfield,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park,

Wheaton, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, West

Chicago, Batavia, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Lisle, Mokena,

Frankfort and Lemont.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 252 and 273.

I-57 near mile marker 346.

I-80 between mile markers 127 and 149.

I-88 between mile markers 117 and 129.

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 18.

