× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15PM CDT for all or portions of Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties

Update 4:50PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES…Warning for Kane County expires

At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wheaton, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst,

Lombard, Carol Stream, Addison, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Westmont,

Maywood, Roselle, Lisle, Villa Park, Brookfield, Franklin Park,

Hinsdale and Westchester.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 515 PM CDT

* At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bartlett, or

over Dupage Airport, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Wheaton,

Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Addison, St.

Charles, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Westmont, Maywood, Roselle,

Lisle, Villa Park and Brookfield.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 270 and 278.

I-88 between mile markers 126 and 140.

I-290 between mile markers 4 and 20.

I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30.

Latest radar…