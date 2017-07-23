× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30PM CDT for portions of DeKalb, McHenry, Kane and Boone Counties

Update 4:16PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN DE KALB…NORTHWESTERN KANE…SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY

AND SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTIES…

At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kingston, or

near Genoa, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sycamore, Marengo, Genoa, Hampshire, Kingston, Burlington and Union.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

