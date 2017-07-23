Season’s 8th 90 breeds yet another round of severe storms
Five straight days of storms, finally a respite
Periods of strong to severe storms likely next 72 hours
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains
Active storms return for first half of weekend
Severe weather threatens what’s been third warmest June
Atmosphere primed for severe weather outbreak Saturday
Atmosphere primed for a second day of severe weather
Atmosphere primed for severe weather/flooding downpours
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather