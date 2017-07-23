Man believed to have robbed 4 suburban banks in 8 months, FBI says

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The FBI is searching for a man they believe has robbed four banks in the Chicago suburbs in the past eight months.

On Saturday, the robber went into a Fifth Third Bank on Mannhiem Road in Rosemont, Ill. No weapon was shown during the robbery.

The FBI said the man is also responsible for the bank robberies at the following locations:

– Fifth Third Bank on 2323 63rd Street, Woodridge, Ill., on January 12 at 4:07 p.m.

– Fifth Third Bank on 1645 Larkin Avenue, Elgin, Ill., on February 03 at 5:13 p.m.

– Chase Bank on 175 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove, Ill., on June 3 at 4:47 p.m.

The man is described as a white male with brown hair in his mid 20s to mid 30s, around 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a thin to medium build. The FBI said he was wearing black sunglasses, black coat, blue jeans, a black shirt and brown shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700.