Lake Villa man charged after stabbing roommate, police say

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A man was charged after police said he stabbed his roommate multiple times after they got into an argument.

Police said Joshua Marksberry, 31, stabbed his 38-year-old roommate several times in the head, neck, face and arms. Police said they found the victim when they arrived at the 36600 block of North James Drive in Lake Villa, Ill., on July 13.

Police said Marksberry fled the scene before they arrived around 8:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team learned that Marksberry was eluding capture by staying at different friends’ homes. He was seen driving a landscaping vehicle on July 21. He was arrested that same day.

He faces one felony count of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Marksberry’s bail was set at $3 million. He is due in court on August 8.