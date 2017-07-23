× Gusty thunderstorms developing this afternoon, but severe thunderstorm watch unlikely- Small hail and gusty winds possible in the stronger storms

Mesoscale Discussion 1408

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

0103 PM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017

Areas affected…Portions of IL…IN…OH…southern Lower

MI…southern WI

Concerning…Severe potential…Watch unlikely

Valid 231803Z – 232030Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…5 percent

SUMMARY…Thunderstorms will increase in number and intensity

through the afternoon and continue into the evening, posing some

isolated severe risk. Watch issuance will be unlikely.

DISCUSSION…Air-mass modification continues in the wake of an MCS

that crossed the Ohio Valley vicinity, owing to diabatic heating of

residual moist air characterized by surface dewpoints in the lower

70s. The more convectively unperturbed air — farther north toward

the lower Great Lakes region — is similarly moist and is also

experiencing diabatic surface-layer heating. The net result of these

factors is moderate destabilization, with MLCAPE increasing to

1500-2500 J/kg. This buoyancy will support an uptick in convective

coverage and intensity amid an assortment of residual outflow

boundaries deposited by the aforementioned MCS, differential-heating

zones peripheral to MCS-related cloud debris, and subtle/weakly

convergent surface baroclinic troughs from southern WI to southern

Lower MI.

Effective shear around 25-35 kt may support a few organized,

sustained convective elements capable of marginally severe wind/hail

moving eastward to southeastward through the early evening. However,

water vapor imagery implies that air with a history of subsidence —

reflected by a notable dry intrusion within the base of an

approaching mid-level cyclonic perturbation — will tend to suppress

convective-scale upward accelerations owing to statically stable

layers aloft. This will limit convective intensity. Furthermore, the

lack of stronger deep shear and surface convergence suggest that

severe coverage will be limited.