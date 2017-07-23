Temperatures surged to 90 degrees Sunday afternoon for the eighth time this year fueling yet another round of thunderstorms, that have battered the area for five straight days. The storms, which formed in southeast Wisconsin early in the afternoon swept south across the region through early evening, leaving a legacy of large hail, highs winds, flooding downpours, downed trees and power outages. Ping-pong ball size hail fell in Aurora. Cooler and less humid air weather will move into the area Monday, bringing a temporary end to recent storm barrage. Very pleasant weather for late July will dominate Monday and Tuesday until a new surge of heat and humidity arrives Wednesday, likely triggering more thunderstorms. Another pleasant air mass will follow for next weekend which should feature sunny, dry and comfortable conditions.
Five straight days of storms, finally a respite
-
Periods of strong to severe storms likely next 72 hours
-
Renewed risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area again this Thursday afternoon/evening into the overnight hours
-
Strong Thunderstorms with hail moving across the Chicago area early this Monday morning
-
Chicago area under risk of periodic strong to severe T-storms tonight through Friday
-
A risk of a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area this afternoon/evening
-
-
Limited risk of severe thunderstorms mainly tonight in the Chicago area
-
Holiday weekend to bring some sun, some rain
-
City to dry out after Sunday storm threat
-
Active storms return for first half of weekend
-
Chicago’s first 90-degree day looks to come early this year
-
-
Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today, generally north of Interstate-80
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail and localized flooding area-wide Wednesday/Wednesday night
-
Strong to severe thunderstorm risk returns later tonight and continues Monday-Tuesday