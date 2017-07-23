Five straight days of storms, finally a respite

Temperatures surged to 90 degrees Sunday afternoon for the eighth time this year fueling yet another round of thunderstorms, that have battered the area for five straight days. The storms, which formed in southeast Wisconsin early in the afternoon swept south across the region through early evening, leaving a legacy of large hail, highs winds, flooding downpours, downed trees and power outages. Ping-pong ball size hail fell in Aurora. Cooler and less humid air weather will move into the area Monday, bringing a temporary end to recent storm barrage. Very pleasant weather for late July will dominate Monday and Tuesday until a new surge of heat and humidity arrives Wednesday, likely triggering more thunderstorms. Another pleasant air mass will follow for next weekend which should feature sunny, dry and comfortable conditions.