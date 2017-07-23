× Eight bodies found in tractor-trailer truck in TX

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (CNN) — A phone call from a Walmart employee led to the discovery of eight bodies and 30 people injured in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas early Sunday, authorities said.

The employee told authorities the trailer was parked at a Walmart lot in San Antonio. A man who was in it asked the employee for water, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The employee brought water for the man, then called police and asked them to conduct a welfare check, McManus said.

When police arrived at the trailer, they found eight people dead and 30 suffering from various injuries, fire department spokesman Joe Arrington said. He said 17 of those are in critical condition, and 13 are in serious condition.

“We quickly called a ‘mass casualty incident’ and had about 29 units arrive out there and start transporting people,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.