× Chicago-area Severe Weather reports Sunday afternoon

A widening band of showers and widely scattered strong thunderstorms are developing along and ahead of a cold front moving south through northern Illinois this Sunday afternoon. Following are some associated storm reports:

2:16PM CDT…3/4-inch diameter hail 3 Miles SW of Fox Lake

3:20PM CDT…Pea-sized hail in Capron

3:29PM CDT…Pea-sized hail in Crystal Lake

3:49PM CDT…Quarter-sized hail in Belvidere

4PM CDT…1.32-inches of rain in 30 minutes in Crystal Lake

4:04PM CDT…Nickel-sized hail in Hoffman Estates

4:10PM CDT…Pea-sized hail and 55 mile-per-hour winds in Huntley