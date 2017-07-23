× Before training camp, Bears LB Jerrell Freeman saves a man’s life at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s only July, but the Bears’ top middle linebacker already has made his best saving act of of 2017.

Jerrell Freeman, who is preparing to start his second year in Chicago, posted about an incident at the Austin, Texas airport in which he performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save a fellow passenger from choking.

CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan's life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha pic.twitter.com/yzgGw967iO — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) July 23, 2017

This was the picture posted after 2 PM on Freeman’s Twitter, standing next to passenger Marcus Ryan. In the Tweet he discusses saving the passengers life with the move traditionally used to clear the airways for someone with something caught in his or her throat.

Few details have emerged about the incident which happened as Freeman prepares to travel to Chicago for the start of Bears training camp. Players will report to Bourbonnais on Wednesday and begin practice on Thursday morning.

Freeman starts his second season in Chicago after signing a three-year contract in March of 2016 following four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In 12 games last season, Freeman had 110 tackles with five pass deflections.