Band of thunderstorms moving south through Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake Counties, Illinois

A Band of thunderstorms oriented west-east along and ahead of a cold front moving out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois has spread over the counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin border. The band and individual storms are moving east-southeast at about 30 miles per hour. Scattered thunderstorms are developing out ahead of the band in DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern Cook counties.

Stronger cells will have winds gusting in excess of 40 miles per hour, ½-inch to ¾-inch diameter hail and brief localized flood-producing downpours. During the past hour or so, ¾-inch hail was reported in Fox Lake and pea-sized hail and a 56 mile-per-hour wind gust was observed in Crystal Lake.