× A risk of a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area this afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has included northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana in a Marginal to Slight Risk of a few strong to severe thunderstorms this Sunday afternoon/evening (yellow and dark-green-shaded areas on the highlighted Sunday severe weather outlook map).

With an upper-air disturbance caught up in the strong west-east-flowing jet stream still to our immediate north across Wisconsin and a secondary cold front swinging through from the northwest during the peak-heating, most unstable part of the day, a few strong to possibly severe storms could move into/develop over our area mid-afternoon into the evening hours today. Damaging winds, hail, and brief locally heavy downpours may occur with the strongest storms. Note the greatest risk of severe storms looks to be along and south of Interstate-80.

Cooler drier air will follow into the Chicago area later tonight and Monday.