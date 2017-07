× 3 injured including officer in University Village car crash

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was among three injured when multiple cars crashed in the University Village neighborhood.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

An unmarked squad car and two other vehicles crashed at the intersection of West Roosevelt Road and South Union Avenue.

The officer and two others were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.