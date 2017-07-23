× 1 killed, 1 injured in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting in the Marquette Park neighborhood left an 18-year-old dead and another man seriously wounded, officials said.

The victims were standing in the 7100 block of South Artesian Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday when a man approached them and opened fire.

Tayvion Roberson, 18, was killed after getting hit in the back and chest. A 59-year-old man was hit in the side and taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Police have no suspects in custody.