× Widespread heavy flood-producing 2 to 4-inch-plus rains across the Chicago area the past 24 hours

Heavy rains hit almost every section of the Chicago area the past 24 hours with numerous reports in the 2-3 inch category. Highest reports so far are 4.65 inches at Plano in Kendall County and 4.14 inches at Somonauk in DeKalb County. Some of the higher amounts below.

Location/County/24–hour rainfall (inches)

Plano/Kendall…4.65

Somonauk/DeKalb…4.14

Crete/Will…3.93

Manteno/Kankakee…3.89

Dixon/Lee…3.64

Oswego/Kendall…3.62

Peotone/Will…3.59

Herscher/Kankakee…3.42

Beecher/Will…3.33

Cary/McHenry…3.29

Rockford/Winnebago…3.28

Lockport/Will…3.03

Sterling/Lee…3.02

Morris/Grundy…2.87

Ottawa/LaSalle…2.86

Sublette/Lee…2.84

Mendota/LaSalle…2.78

Monee/Will…2.75

Peru/LaSalle…2.74

Seneca/LaSalle…2.73

Earlville/DeKalb…2.71

Cole City/Grundy…2.68

North Utica/LaSalle…2.64

Lemont/Cook…2.58

Kankakee/Kankakee…2.5

Joliet/Will…2.48

Carbon Hill/Grundy…2.43

Elgin/Kane…2.34

Heavy rains in northwest Illinois:

Chadwick/Carroll…6.45

Moline/Rock Island…5.16

Freeport/Stephenson…4.88

Pearl City/Stephenson…4.83