Widespread heavy flood-producing 2 to 4-inch-plus rains across the Chicago area the past 24 hours
Heavy rains hit almost every section of the Chicago area the past 24 hours with numerous reports in the 2-3 inch category. Highest reports so far are 4.65 inches at Plano in Kendall County and 4.14 inches at Somonauk in DeKalb County. Some of the higher amounts below.
Location/County/24–hour rainfall (inches)
Plano/Kendall…4.65
Somonauk/DeKalb…4.14
Crete/Will…3.93
Manteno/Kankakee…3.89
Dixon/Lee…3.64
Oswego/Kendall…3.62
Peotone/Will…3.59
Herscher/Kankakee…3.42
Beecher/Will…3.33
Cary/McHenry…3.29
Rockford/Winnebago…3.28
Lockport/Will…3.03
Sterling/Lee…3.02
Morris/Grundy…2.87
Ottawa/LaSalle…2.86
Sublette/Lee…2.84
Mendota/LaSalle…2.78
Monee/Will…2.75
Peru/LaSalle…2.74
Seneca/LaSalle…2.73
Earlville/DeKalb…2.71
Cole City/Grundy…2.68
North Utica/LaSalle…2.64
Lemont/Cook…2.58
Kankakee/Kankakee…2.5
Joliet/Will…2.48
Carbon Hill/Grundy…2.43
Elgin/Kane…2.34
Heavy rains in northwest Illinois:
Chadwick/Carroll…6.45
Moline/Rock Island…5.16
Freeport/Stephenson…4.88
Pearl City/Stephenson…4.83