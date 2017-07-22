× The risk for severe storms across the Chicago area is significantly reduced

With overnight storms moving off to the east and the Flash Flood Watch no longer in effect, the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms is much reduced here today. The National Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana in a Marginal Risk Saturday and Saturday night (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map) . A few widely scattered or isolated strong showers/thunderstorms could redevelop with afternoon heating ahead of a cold front that should move through from the west by this evening.

Sunday a secondary cold front is forecast to swing through from the west, possibly triggering a few more afternoon showers/thunderstorms, but it is looking more and more like the strongest storms will be farther north in Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has our area outlooked for a Marginal to Slight Risk tomorrow, but there is a good chance this may be downgraded later on.

High pressure will dominate the first part of next week allowing us to dry out and rivers to fall below flood stage.

Outlook for severe storms Sunday…