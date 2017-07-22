× Showers and thunderstorms to continue overnight- heavy rain and flooding remain the prime concern, but hail and gusty winds still possible especially west and south of Chicago

A stormy Friday night is evolving into a stormy early Saturday morning. Heavy rain and flash flooding remain the top concern with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the entire Chicago area through 9 am Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has extended Severe Thunderstorm Watch #429 until 2 am for areas west and south of Chicago.

Flash flood warnings continue overnight across much of extreme northern Illinois extending from the Iowa border on the west east through McHenry County.

The bottom line.. thunderstorms with heavy rain will continue overnight with a risk of additional flooding. Gusty winds and hail will accompany some of the thunderstorms, especially in areas west and south of the immediate Chicago area.