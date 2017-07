Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGONQUIN, Ill. -- Overnight rains brought more water to an already flooding Fox River.

In Algonquin, residents working round the clock to keep flood waters at bay.

Today the water is at 13 feet after last night’s rain.

The assistant fire chief said it will likely stay that high as the area gets run off from water in Wisconsin.

The village of Algonquin posted a message on its website asking for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts.

They need volunteers from 9 am to 5 pm today.