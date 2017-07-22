July 1934’s withering heat—The week Chicago fried
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
What were the highest temperatures during the killer heat wave in Chicago in July 1995?
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
Heat and humidity last all week
Heat returns before the week is over
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday
A warm Sunday could brew some evening storms
What is an ‘omega block’?
May 2017’s closing day to feature city’s 7th consecutive 70°+ temp Wednesday; influx of warm, humid late week Gulf air sets the stage for thundery downpours Friday and Saturday; some big multi-day rain tallies a threat
What are the temperature extremes for New York City and Los Angeles?
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ