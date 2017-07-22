Jimmy Kimmel’s baby is all smiles and ‘doing great’ after health scare

Great news from Jimmy Kimmel! His young son Billy’s health continues to improve!

The late night talk show host tweeted a picture of his boy and the message:

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

On his show in May, Kimmel became emotional as he revealed that his son William John Kimmel was born on April 21 with a serious heart issue.

“It’s a terrifying thing,” Kimmel said, his voice breaking. “You know, my wife is back in the recovery room, she has no idea what’s going on and I’m standing in the middle of a lot of worried looking people — kind of like right now — who were trying to figure out what the problem is.”

Kimmel said a sonogram of the heart revealed the baby had been born with a heart disease in which a pulmonary valve was completely blocked and there was a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart.

Three days later, Billy underwent open-heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“It was the longest three hours of my life,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also brought up President Donald Trump’s proposed $6 billion budget cut to the National Institutes of Health, and the former Oscars host praised Congress for deciding “to not go along with that.”

“They actually increased funding by $2 billion and I applaud them for doing that,” Kimmel said.

Such cuts would have adversely affected children, he said.

His emotional message was widely shared and gained a considerable amount of recognition.

President Barack Obama and Democratic politicians praised the message and plea for health care access in the United States.

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

“Watch and prepare to tear up,” Hillary Clinton tweeted Tuesday morning. “Thanks Jimmy Kimmel for sharing your story and reminding us what’s at stake with health care.”

“Incredibly moving story from @jimmykimmel that shows the true stakes of health policy. So much bigger than politics,” Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Etsy wrote.

“MORNING READ: An emotional Jimmy Kimmel discusses newborn son’s heart disease, makes passionate health-care plea,” wrote Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the minority whip.

Kimmel’s wife Molly also took to twitter to post an smiling Billy and an update: