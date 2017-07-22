Heavy storm damage in Schaumburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Strong winds, severe downpours and hail caused major damage in several north and northewest suburbs with Schaumburg and Itasca among the hardest hit.

Massive amounts of rainfall -- then hail --and high winds quickly turned destructive with trees uprooted, tree branches snapped in half and power lines downed.

There was serious damage to homes in several subdivisions, including one not far from the Schaumburg village hall and police stations near Schaumburg Rd. and Weathersfield Way.

There were cracks in siding, torn screens, broken windows, even paint stripped off of homes.

Heavy machinery was brought in to clear streets and sidewalks from another suburb still reeling from all of the recent rain and storm damage.

Contractors have been driving through neighborhoods, passing out cards. Cleanup is underway, but there's much to do before things return back to normal.