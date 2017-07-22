Muggy dew points around 70 will combine with temperatures in the upper 80s Sunday to produce an unstable, primed for thunderstorm development as a cold front approaches. Though not as volatile as in recent days, this atmosphere may still support a few storms that are capable of producing strong, gusty winds and hail. Good news for the soggy area is that any storms that do develop will move quickly, lowering the potential for heavy rainfall. Cooler, drier air will flow into the region Sunday night and Monday, ending the storm threat until at least midweek as high pressure takes control of our weather supplying abundant sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Thunderstorms may return to the area later in the week as another tropical air mass invades from the south.
City to dry out after Sunday storm threat
-
Surge of drier air sends storms south of area
-
Mesoscale Discussion concerning Severe Thunderstorm Watch 138
-
Periods of strong to severe storms likely next 72 hours
-
Storms exit, allowing great weather for holiday
-
Enhanced Risk of severe storms over the Chicago area Saturday
-
-
Return of milder air brings new storm threat
-
Brief cooling before heat returns next week
-
Heat, humidity, storms set to prevail this week
-
Updated severe weather outlook for the Chicago area
-
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday
-
-
Strong to severe thunderstorm risk returns later tonight and continues Monday-Tuesday
-
Is there a name for the strong wind that precedes strong t-storms?
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail and localized flooding area-wide Wednesday/Wednesday night