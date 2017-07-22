City to dry out after Sunday storm threat

Muggy dew points around 70 will combine with temperatures in the upper 80s Sunday to produce an unstable, primed for thunderstorm development as a cold front approaches. Though not as volatile as in recent days, this atmosphere may still support a few storms that are capable of producing strong, gusty winds and hail. Good news for the soggy area is that any storms that do develop will move quickly, lowering the potential for heavy rainfall. Cooler, drier air will flow into the region Sunday night and Monday, ending the storm threat until at least midweek as high pressure takes control of our weather supplying abundant sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Thunderstorms may return to the area later in the week as another tropical air mass invades from the south.