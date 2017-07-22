× Candidate Chris Kennedy lays out plan to decrease Chicago violence

CHICAGO — On Saturday, Democratic candidate for governor Chris Kennedy laid out his plan to combat the gun violence plaguing Chicago and the rest of the state.

Kennedy spoke at the Windsor Park Lutheran Church on the South Side and called for a state gun tracing program, as well as major investments in education and economically deprived neighborhoods.

He’s also pushing for more community policing and programs to care for victims of violence.

Kennedy said there’s a lot of focus on Chicago, but other parts of Illinois have shootings, too.

“Violence which can touch our society anywhere will eventually touch our society everywhere. Just as it did to my family, just as it has done to too many of the people in this room. Just as it has done to too many families across the state of Illinois,” he said.

On Friday, Kennedy spoke exclusively with WGN about the assassinations of his uncle President John Kennedy and his father Robert Kennedy.