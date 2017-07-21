Woodstock Square to become Wizarding World for Harry Potter celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTORCK, Ill. -- Woodstock Square is transforming into the "Wizarding World of Woodstock" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book.

Downtown Woodstock is transforming some of its famous landmarks into the book's most memorable places. The Woodstock Opera House will serve as the event's nucleus—Hogwarts, according to the Northwest Herald.

Quidditch in the park, a mini Hogwarts Express, a costume parade, and even some owls from the conservation district will be at the event on July 27.

For more information, check out the Woodstock Public Library.