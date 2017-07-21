× Western storms also gaining strength- New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Lee and Ogle- Valid until 8:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 800 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Polo to near Sterling to near Rock Falls,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

Dixon around 815 PM CDT.

Walton around 820 PM CDT.

Franklin Grove around 825 PM CDT.

Amboy and Ashton around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Nelson, Harmon and Sublette.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 45 and 72.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.