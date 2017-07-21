× Torretntial rains prompt issuance of flash flood warning for Ogle County in north-central Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

* Until 130 AM CDT

* At 735 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rochelle, Oregon, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Forreston, Hillcrest,

Stillman Valley, Davis Junction, Leaf River and Adeline.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 108 and 114.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.