× The latest storm reports.. just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center

Libertyville 1.01 inches through 9:42 pm with 0.60″ in just 10 minutes

Somonauk rainfall so far today 3.10 inches through 9:54 pm

Rochelle area- Intersection of 251and 10th is flooded as well much of 7th Street . Standing water also reported in Flagg Center.

Heavy rain at Wauconda- 0.91 inches in 30 minutes