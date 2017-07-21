Street named in honor of fallen soldier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. -- Suburban Wheaton began an honorary street naming program less than a year ago. Today, a street was named in honor of a 2010 graduate of Wheaton North High School, who dreamed of becoming a soldier since he was a young boy.

The honor went to the late Sam Watt.,

Family and friends say he was kind and bold and strong and someone they could count on in life and in battle.

20-year-old Watts was critically injured by an IED in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan while on a foot patrol with his unit from the 82nd Airborne Division.

He was flown to Walter Reed Hospital and died less than a month later.

Today at the corner of Hale and Karlstoga next to Memorial Park in Wheaton, there was a street dedication to the soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

His name is now memorialized on a street he used to ride his bike as a kid. It is a reminder every time his parents drive by of the brave boy they raised who gave his own life for the freedom of others.