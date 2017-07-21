× Storms popping up over far southern portions of the Chciago area- Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and WSill counties until 7:30 pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Southwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Southwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 730 PM CDT

* At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dwight,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Braidwood, Herscher, Braceville, Essex, South Wilmington, Godley,

Buckingham, Campus, Reddick, East Brooklyn and Union Hill.