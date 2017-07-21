× Southern storms flaring up again- Two new severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Iroquois, Kanakee, Kendall and La Salle counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheridan, or

near Sandwich, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Sandwich around 810 PM CDT.

Newark around 815 PM CDT.

Plano around 825 PM CDT.

Yorkville around 835 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Millington and Lisbon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Herscher, or

10 miles southwest of Kankakee, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Herscher, Clifton, Chebanse, Aroma

Park and Irwin.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 295 and 314.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.