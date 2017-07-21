Sharp focus on Stanley Cup run at Blackhawks Convention

CHICAGO – For the tenth year in a row, Hawks fans from around the country flocked to Chicago for the annual Blackhawks Convention.

There were new faces, old faces, and even some old new faces.

But, no Stanley Cup for the second straight season

After getting bounced out of the postseason in the first round again, the Hawks are sharpening their focus on a deep playoff run.

"Last year we might have fooled ourselves with how good we were during the regular season. Obviously, that showed in the postseason," noted Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. "It will be another challenge this year. We'll see what the team is made of. The core guys will try to the lead the way again and get back to the promised land."

"We've had great seasons. We've had great playoff runs, but this is a wake up call," remarked Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. "We need to wake up."