× Severe Thunderstorm Watch including northwest Illinois being considered

The national Storm Prediction Center has issued a mesoscale analysis

discussion indicating consideration of a severe thunderstorm watch

across Iowa into northwest Illinois this afternoon (area depicted on

headlined map above).

Mesoscale Discussion 1380

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

0132 PM CDT Fri Jul 21 2017

Areas affected…much of Iowa…northwest Illinois

Concerning…Severe potential…Watch likely

Valid 211832Z – 212100Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…80 percent

SUMMARY…Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in the

19Z-21Z time frame with a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and a

tornado or two. Short term trends will be monitored and a watch is

likely prior to 21Z.

DISCUSSION…A composite frontal boundary extended east-west from

northeast Nebraska across central Iowa and northern Illinois as of

1815Z. Elevated thunderstorms continued in the vicinity of the

Iowa/Wisconsin border, and thunderstorms have recently developed

over northeast Nebraska/northwest Iowa. A very moist air mass

(lower-mid 70s surface dew points) remains in place, and with

continued heating moderate-strong surface-based instability will

exist near the boundary this afternoon. The discussion area remains

on the periphery of the stronger mid-level flow, with deep-layer

shear averaging 35-45 kts.

Surface-based thunderstorms are expected to develop in the 19Z-21Z

time frame as convective inhibition continues to diminish due to the

combined effects of heating and ascent associated with an

eastward-moving MCV over southern Minnesota/northern Iowa. An

initial supercellular mode is expected with large hail and damaging

winds the primary threats. Favorable low-level hodograph curvature

near the boundary will support a risk for a tornado or two. With

time, one or two convective clusters should gradually evolve with a

more concentrated risk for damaging winds into the evening hours,

supported by a strengthening southwesterly low-level jet.

Given this expected scenario, one or two watches will likely be

needed for the discussion area, with an initial watch prior to 21Z.